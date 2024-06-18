Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $107.57

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

