Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $107.57

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CAH
Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Price Performance
NYSE CAH opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardinal Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.