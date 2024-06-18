Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $4.38

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Traeger

Insider Activity at Traeger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.