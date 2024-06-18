Andrew Rees Sells 10,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crocs Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.42. 1,177,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $161.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

