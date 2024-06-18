Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Annexon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANNX

Annexon Price Performance

ANNX stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.