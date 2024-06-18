APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 1,951,782 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 1,513,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

