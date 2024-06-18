APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 1,513,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after acquiring an additional 167,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

