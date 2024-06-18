AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 2,500 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $580,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of APPF traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.76. The stock had a trading volume of 198,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,166. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.32 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 0.80.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
