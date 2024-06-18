Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 6,142 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 275,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,387. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

