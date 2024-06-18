Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $503.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,555. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $504.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.60. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.