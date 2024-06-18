Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 480,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.85. 474,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.45.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

