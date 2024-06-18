Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,909,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,400,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,421,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 422,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,125. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.