Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FNDA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

