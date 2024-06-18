Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 546,062 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after purchasing an additional 421,925 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 4,911,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688,610. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

