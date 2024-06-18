Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,717,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $97.11. 133,429 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

