Appleton Partners Inc. MA Makes New $305,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 86,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 30,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,531. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

