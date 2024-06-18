Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 7,684 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. 154,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.