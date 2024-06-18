Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,092,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,055. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

