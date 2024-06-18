Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,125 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 356.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $2,323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 209,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,134,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,957. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

