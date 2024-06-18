Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 355 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 316,498 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

