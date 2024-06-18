Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 562 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 218,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $63.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

