Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 7,221 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,671. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

