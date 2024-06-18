Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,360,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

