Arden Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,393 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

CLX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 1,155,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,668. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.