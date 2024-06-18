Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

WFC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,028,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

