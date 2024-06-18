Arden Trust Co Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of JMBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. 260,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,713. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

