Arden Trust Co Has $18.56 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 1.14% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 76,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 97,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.