Arden Trust Co Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,665 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

