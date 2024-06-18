Arden Trust Co Sells 115,152 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,152 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 2,508,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

