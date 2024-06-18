Arden Trust Co Sells 4,053 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned about 1.22% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CACG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. 15,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

About ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.