Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $31,722,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. 8,870,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02. The company has a market cap of $565.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

