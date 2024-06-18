Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $31,722,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. 8,870,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02. The company has a market cap of $565.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.