Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,780. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

