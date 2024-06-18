Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $346,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,101,612.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. Argan has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

