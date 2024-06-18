Arista Networks’ (ANET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $339.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $341.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,950 shares of company stock valued at $90,841,430. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

