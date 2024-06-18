Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 168,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 77,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 887,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.58 million, a P/E ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

