ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.15. 24,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 541,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 505,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,953,289.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares in the company, valued at $97,489,534.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,257. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.