Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Update

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 3,204,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.28. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%. Analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

Featured Stories

