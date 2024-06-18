ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ASML by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1,068.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,709. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $948.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $421.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

