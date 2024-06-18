Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 20th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 16.9 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,597.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 898,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,597.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 898,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $50,533.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,829,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,053 shares of company stock valued at $94,893. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

