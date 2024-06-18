Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $153.82 and last traded at $154.53, with a volume of 281914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.62.

Specifically, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,852 shares of company stock worth $51,499,843. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

