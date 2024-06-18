ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.59 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,442.9981698 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.40140037 USD and is down -12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,194,467.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

