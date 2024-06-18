AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 533,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 684,870 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $19.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

