Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 1,128,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,056. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,592 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.