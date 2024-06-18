AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $202.55 and last traded at $202.55, with a volume of 6431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.60.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average of $185.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

