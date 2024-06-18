Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Decreased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.09% of Avantor worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $156,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,433,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 56.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,154 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,442,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

