AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvePoint traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 326644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,061 shares of company stock valued at $724,288. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

