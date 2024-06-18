AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvePoint traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 326644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT
Insider Transactions at AvePoint
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.