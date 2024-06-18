Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

