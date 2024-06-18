Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 922,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

