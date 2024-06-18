Avondale Wealth Management Invests $61,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $37.83 on Tuesday, reaching $1,469.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,072.70. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.69 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.32 and a beta of 3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,012.40.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,740 shares of company stock valued at $71,094,574. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

