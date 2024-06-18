Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 1.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584 over the last ninety days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 10,577,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,405,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

