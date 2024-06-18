Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.34% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. 2,397,759 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

